Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.38. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 2,214,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 296,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

