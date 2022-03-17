Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Conduent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Conduent by 45.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 225.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Conduent by 77.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

CNDT stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

