Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $119,000.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Laurie Straten sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.49. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.