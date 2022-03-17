Contrasting Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 17.82% 3.05% 1.49% Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.91% 18.33% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73 Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 8 1 2.75

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $52.58, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $250.25 million 22.66 $44.59 million $0.38 67.53 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 8.87 $534.09 million $2.26 20.02

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Independence Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013, and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

