Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $18.72 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $24.14 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $18.72 or 0.00045674 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.86 or 0.06853906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,938.22 or 0.99857951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041401 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,450,295 coins and its circulating supply is 54,137,101 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

