Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Leiv Lea Acquires 35,160 Shares

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CRVS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 266,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

