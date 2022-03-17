Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.82, but opened at $63.01. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 221,824 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $18,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $19,245,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

