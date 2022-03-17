Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.23 ($73.88).

ETR:1COV traded up €1.47 ($1.62) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €47.46 ($52.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

