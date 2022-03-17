Credit Suisse Group Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DK. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Delek US stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,795. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

