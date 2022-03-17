Credit Suisse Group Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $36.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

WMB stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

