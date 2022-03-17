Critical Analysis: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paycom Software and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69 Materialise 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paycom Software currently has a consensus price target of $438.85, suggesting a potential upside of 27.90%. Materialise has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.12%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Volatility & Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and Materialise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.06 billion 19.57 $195.96 million $3.37 101.81 Materialise $232.69 million 4.80 $14.90 million $0.25 82.56

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. Materialise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 18.57% 23.85% 5.52% Materialise 6.38% 6.74% 3.37%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Materialise on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services. The Materialise Medical segment includes medical software solutions, medical devices and other related products and services. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printed services. The company was founded by Wilfried Vancraen on June 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

