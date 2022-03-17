Critical Contrast: NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NVE pays out 139.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kyocera pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 52.91% 20.10% 19.57% Kyocera 8.17% 5.39% 4.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVE and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $21.37 million 12.73 $11.69 million $2.86 19.68 Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.39 $848.01 million $3.65 15.14

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NVE and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NVE beats Kyocera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE (Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Kyocera (Get Rating)

