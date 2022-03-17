Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 14th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$103.83 million for the quarter.

