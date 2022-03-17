CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CAPL stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $730.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.