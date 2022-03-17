Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in InterDigital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

