Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 810 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.