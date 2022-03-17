Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $209,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Middlesex Water by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $472,287 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

