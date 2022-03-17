Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,810 Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,810 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fossil Group by 647.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $3,555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fossil Group by 1,016.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,752 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 130,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 101.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 169,783 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.