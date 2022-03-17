Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $264,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.