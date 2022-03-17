CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.93.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.13. 6,467,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -198.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.64.
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
