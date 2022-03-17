CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.13. 6,467,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -198.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.64.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

