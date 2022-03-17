CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) PT Set at C$2.30 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.30 target price on CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CUB. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CUB opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$1.82.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

