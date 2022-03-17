Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 286,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,025. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.