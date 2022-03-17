Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

