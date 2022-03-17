Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
