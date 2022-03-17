Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $55.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,214 shares of company stock worth $4,378,144 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.