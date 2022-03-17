Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Financial Review

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

44.2% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.32%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -56.90% -34.49% -26.53% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $43.17 million 3.06 -$24.56 million ($0.57) -5.33 Nyxoah $80,000.00 5,970.73 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Cytosorbents on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.