Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

DAKT stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

