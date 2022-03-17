Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
DAKT stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
