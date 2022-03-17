Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €58.54 ($64.33).

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BN traded up €0.32 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €53.08 ($58.33). 1,822,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.22.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

