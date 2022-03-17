DAOventures Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $298,124.91 and approximately $195.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007209 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.