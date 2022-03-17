DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $31.71. 374,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 3.19. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

