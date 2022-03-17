Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFMTF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Defense Metals (Get Rating)
