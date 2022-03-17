Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFMTF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

