Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $36.55 Average PT from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DH traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 570,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,591. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

