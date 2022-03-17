Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,368 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,376 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

