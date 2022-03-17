Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

DB opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after acquiring an additional 230,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,184,000 after acquiring an additional 497,419 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

