Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €166.30 ($182.75).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up €7.55 ($8.30) on Thursday, hitting €162.15 ($178.19). The company had a trading volume of 846,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €152.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($179.51).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.