Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.54) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

FRA:PBB opened at €10.96 ($12.04) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.38) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($16.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.71.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (Get Rating)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.