Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.54) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

FRA:PBB opened at €10.96 ($12.04) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.38) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($16.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.71.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

