DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Purchases A$1,431,500.00 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Rating) insider Simon Henry bought 500,000 shares of DGL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.86 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$1,431,500.00 ($1,029,856.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About DGL Group

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three divisions: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

