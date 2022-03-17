Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $167.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of DLR opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

