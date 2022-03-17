Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) Insider Martin Higginson Sells 250,000 Shares

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) insider Martin Higginson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,513.65).

Shares of LON:DBOX opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.14) on Thursday. Digitalbox plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.90 ($0.23). The company has a market capitalization of £13.09 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

