Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) Insider Martin Higginson Sells 250,000 Shares

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) insider Martin Higginson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,513.65).
Shares of LON:DBOX opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.14) on Thursday. Digitalbox plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.90 ($0.23). The company has a market capitalization of £13.09 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 7.08.
Digitalbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
