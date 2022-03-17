DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

