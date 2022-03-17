Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 123,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 811,323 shares.The stock last traded at $7.69 and had previously closed at $7.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

