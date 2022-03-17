DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will announce $128.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $565.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.60 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $647.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $677.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

DMC Global stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,890. The stock has a market cap of $686.01 million, a P/E ratio of -154.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

