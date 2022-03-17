Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Dollar General stock opened at $212.49 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.61.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

