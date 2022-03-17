Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 27534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOMA. BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

