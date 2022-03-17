Dominion Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.