Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DFIN stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.
