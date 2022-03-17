Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) VP Anthony K. Kosinski Sells 3,287 Shares of Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dover stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

