Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 17,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,374,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

