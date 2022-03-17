Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 17,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,374,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.
DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
