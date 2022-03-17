DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Down 7.1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 475,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 316,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £40.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

