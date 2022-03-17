Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.1 days.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

DRETF opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

