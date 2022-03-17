DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

